Community set to honor fallen Omaha Marine on Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha community is making preparations to honor one of its own, Cpl. Daegan Page, killed in Afghanistan nearly a week and a half ago.

His remains are set to arrive in Omaha on Friday afternoon and a number of groups are now coming together to make sure his life is honored. On Friday, the Omaha-metro will remember the life of Cpl. Daegan Page as his remains are returned to the place he grew up.

“Our focus is on honoring Cpl. Page and to make sure that he is not forgotten,” said Bill Williams, co-founder of Patriotic Productions.

Williams has long been honoring fallen soldiers. He has worked on a traveling display of all of Nebraska’s fallen for over a decade. It pays tribute to those who have given the ultimate sacrifice in Iraq and Afghanistan.

“We’ve lost around 150 Nebraskans, native sons and daughters in Iraq and Afghanistan and there hasn’t been death for several years. Now, this is everyone’s opportunity to come out on the curb and show their support.”

Now, Williams is helping to plan what’s being called “A Hero’s Welcome Home,” and he’s expecting a crowd.

“We think that there will be a big turnout, and we encourage folks to come down and line up on Abbott Drive from Locust South to in front of the CHI Center.”

Patriotic Productions has been working closely with Omaha Police on what the route from Eppley Airfield to the funeral home will look like. OPD said they do expect to release the exact route soon.

Williams said he wants to make sure the family feels the support of our community and he says he knows the Omaha community will make it happen.

“We want the family to look out the windows as they pass to see all the people with flags and there to show their support for them and to try and help them,” he said.

The remains of Cpl. Page are set to arrive at Eppley Airfield around 1:30 p.m. Friday.

