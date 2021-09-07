Advertisement

Medicare, Medicaid share vaccination data among nursing homes in Nebraska, Iowa

By John Chapman
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 6:20 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Those with loved ones in nursing homes can not find out how many of those taking care of their family members have been vaccinated thanks to a center collecting that information for the Centers of Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Some of the statistics around the state are eye-opening. For example, there is a care center in Madison, Neb., that lists only 13% of a vaccinated staff, while more than 97% of the residents are fully vaccinated.

Statewide 64% of healthcare personal completed COVID-19 vaccinations and more than 91% of nursing home residents have taken their shots. Medical experts say many nursing home residents might have other health issues and some could be immunocompromised.

ONLINE: COVID-19 Nursing Home Data

“Their response to vaccination may not be as great as some of our staff who are mostly younger than those residents. So that’s why sometimes we can see a higher vaccine breakthrough in the nursing homes,” said Dr. Muhammad Saliman Ashraf.

In Omaha, Immanuel Fontenelle lists 99% of its residents as fully vaccinated and 94.5% of staff. These numbers were updated as of August 22 and officials at Immanuel Fontenelle credit their success to their staff and getting out in front of the virus.

“We did create a core team very early in the pandemic that addressed issues long prior to the reality of vaccination. To deal with things like phasing and quarantining and all those kinds of things and that group spent a lot of time sorting through the data sorting through the facts,” said Dr. Devin Fox.

On the other end of the spectrum, River City Nursing and Rehabilitation report 65.4% of its residents fully vaccinated, as of Aug. 22 with only 44% of its staff vaccinated. Both numbers are below the statewide average.

6 News reached out to River City Nursing and Rehabilitation and they responded in a statement that reads in part, “as of today 60% of River City staff is vaccinated. Protecting our elders is our highest priority. River City offers vaccination clinics through an onsite pharmacy partner at least twice monthly and provides ongoing continuing education to all employees. Currently, River City does not have any positive COVID-19 cases.”

Statistics including the number of staff who have been vaccinated at nursing homes across the state can be found on the Centers for Medicaid Services. The people who are taking care of your loved ones have taken care of themselves.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Creighton students shocked by death of professor and son
Florida man arrested in connection with fatal multi-car crash on I-80
Fire and rescue crews respond to crash on I-80
Overnight warehouse fire in Omaha under investigation
Emergency vehicles line both sides of I-80 near the Greenwood exit Monday morning.
Man killed in Monday morning crash on I-80

Latest News

Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Tuesday Sept. 7 COVID-19 update: More than 400 cases confirmed over holiday weekend
Omaha man catches COVID twice, urges vaccination
Iowa prison inmate dies of COVID-19 complications
Florida health officials are reporting an average of more than 18,000 COVID cases per day....
Teen who battled COVID sends message to unvaccinated: 'It could hit you as hard as it hit me'