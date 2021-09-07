Medicare, Medicaid share vaccination data among nursing homes in Nebraska, Iowa

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Those with loved ones in nursing homes can not find out how many of those taking care of their family members have been vaccinated thanks to a center collecting that information for the Centers of Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Some of the statistics around the state are eye-opening. For example, there is a care center in Madison, Neb., that lists only 13% of a vaccinated staff, while more than 97% of the residents are fully vaccinated.

Statewide 64% of healthcare personal completed COVID-19 vaccinations and more than 91% of nursing home residents have taken their shots. Medical experts say many nursing home residents might have other health issues and some could be immunocompromised.

“Their response to vaccination may not be as great as some of our staff who are mostly younger than those residents. So that’s why sometimes we can see a higher vaccine breakthrough in the nursing homes,” said Dr. Muhammad Saliman Ashraf.

In Omaha, Immanuel Fontenelle lists 99% of its residents as fully vaccinated and 94.5% of staff. These numbers were updated as of August 22 and officials at Immanuel Fontenelle credit their success to their staff and getting out in front of the virus.

“We did create a core team very early in the pandemic that addressed issues long prior to the reality of vaccination. To deal with things like phasing and quarantining and all those kinds of things and that group spent a lot of time sorting through the data sorting through the facts,” said Dr. Devin Fox.

On the other end of the spectrum, River City Nursing and Rehabilitation report 65.4% of its residents fully vaccinated, as of Aug. 22 with only 44% of its staff vaccinated. Both numbers are below the statewide average.

6 News reached out to River City Nursing and Rehabilitation and they responded in a statement that reads in part, “as of today 60% of River City staff is vaccinated. Protecting our elders is our highest priority. River City offers vaccination clinics through an onsite pharmacy partner at least twice monthly and provides ongoing continuing education to all employees. Currently, River City does not have any positive COVID-19 cases.”

Statistics including the number of staff who have been vaccinated at nursing homes across the state can be found on the Centers for Medicaid Services. The people who are taking care of your loved ones have taken care of themselves.

