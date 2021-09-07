Advertisement

Bail set at $50,000 for semi driver charged in fatal I-80 crash

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Sep. 7, 2021 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The driver of a semi charged in the crash that killed two people remains in jail.

A Lancaster County judge set Yorkwind Crawford’s bail at $50,000 Monday afternoon. The 50-year-old from Miami Beach, Fla., is facing two counts of reckless/willful motor vehicle homicide, a Class 3A Felony.

The crash involved eight cars on I-80 westbound near 27th Street on Saturday morning. The Nebraska State Patrol said Crawford’s semi-truck rear-ended a car and continued driving for more than a mile, hitting other cars.

An associate professor at Creighton, Mark Kaipust, and his seven-year-old son died in the crash.

Mark and Taylor Kaipust
Mark and Taylor Kaipust(PHOTO: The Kaipust and Pease families)

Five more people were taken to the hospital and were expected to be OK.

Crawford is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 21 in Lancaster County.

