Air boaters near Lousiville concerned about old bridge piling hazard

CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - Airboat operators along the Platte River are concerned about a danger that can’t always be seen. It lurks just below the surface when water levels are up.

The Platte River can sound like a runway but near the Highway 50 bridge, it’s not wise for air boaters to just take off.

“So you can see the iron sticking up over there,” said air boater Don Larsen.

Jagged remnants of a railroad bridge were demolished decades ago but hazards remain for tubers and air boaters.

“When the water is up, you can’t see it so if you come up through here with the boat and hit it, it takes the bottom out of your boat,” said Larsen.

The owner of Stinger Airboat Rides Kirk Huxhold won’t take tours past Highway 50.

”It would be really nice if they were removed and it would save for everybody to go underneath the bridge,” said Kirk Huxhold.

But that’s not as easy as it might appear.

“You can’t just pluck them out of the water, you have to physically remove them mechanically. You have to build a temporary bridge to gain access to the river to pull them out,” said John Winkler, Papio NRD.

About five years ago, an alliance of Natural Resource Districts spent more than $1 million tax dollars to remove several old pilings in another location and can’t afford to do that here.

“We don’t have the budget to come out here and find every obstacle to remove it. It’s technically impossible to do,” said Winkler.

Air boaters say it’s worth the expense.

They’re not always on the river for pleasure. They’re often called on to be volunteers for search and rescue missions.

Larsen spent two weeks searching for a drowning victim.

“We had a cadaver dog and sheriff in the boat. If we’d hit a piling who knows who all would have got hurt,” said Larsen.

When the iron hazards become hidden by a higher water, air boaters are guided under the bridge by an arrow. But Don and Kirk say a homemade warning isn’t enough to prevent a potential tragedy.

“Well if they go 50 to 60 miles an hour and hit one of those, you can imagine how far you’d fly,” said Larsen.

The manager of the Papio NRD says the original railroad that owned the bridge is likely defunct or merged with another and any legal fight would be too costly.

So to warn air boaters when the river is down, the leader of the Sarpy County Sheriff’s search and rescue team began spray painting the exposed pilings.

