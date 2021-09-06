SeptemberFest Labor Day parade returns

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many people are happy to get outside and get together with family as the downtown streets are filled with people wanting on the SeptemberFest Labor Day parade to start.

Brian Thompson is here with his family, making up for lost time with his grandson.

“It’s really nice. For so long, we were stuck inside, and being isolated makes it tough. You just want to be out with them and give them kisses. It just feels nice to be outside and just be able to enjoy some of the weather and just watch the parade, spend some time with my family,” said Thompson.

For Brian’s daughter-in-law, Regina, watching the parade is a relief from the day-to-day worry.

“Last year, it was canceled so it’s nice to get back to the tradition of coming down here, spending time with family and other people,” said Regina Upah.

While the crowd waited for the parade to begin, members of the Steamfitter and Plumbers Union Local 464 were busy learning a new trade. How to handle Tom’s nemesis, Jerry.

“They kind of talked about how we have to keep it angled and the way we have to hold it so it doesn’t fly around because everything has to held a certain way,” said Chase Bucksdee.

There were a few jitters when the parade started and Jerry was flying high above the crowd.

I kind of hope we don’t hit any power lines or nothing, that kinda would be bad.”

Everything went fine, Union Leaders of Local 464 also say everything is going fine for members of their growing union.

“In the last few years and for the next few to come, it’s a lot of the institutional work a lot of the hospitals, pharmaceuticals, and data centers. You know the data center growth in this area has been a big part of where our membership stayed busy,” said Brad Bird.

But for members of Omaha’s Musicians Association, the music wasn’t always so upbeat. Especially during the early days of COVID.

“It was hard, we did a few outside jobs but it was all the inside jobs obviously that were pretty much shut down. But we recovered fast so we’re hoping that it’s going to keep going,” said Bob Zagozda.

There are thousands of working men and women participating in the parade and thousands more looking on who have a new appreciation of workers. From grocery store clerks to police officers who work and provide services even during a pandemic.

For Barb Jensen and her family, coming to the Labor Day parade is a tradition.

“I’m so happy. Just to be able to get out, have my children experience this, my grandchildren, and just to be a part of Omaha it’s fantastic,” said Barb Jensen.

Everyone along the parade route seemed to be enjoying the day, but Barb’s daughter Courtnie is hoping that people remember we’re still in a pandemic and people need to be responsible.

“You’re outside, you’re hoping people are vaccinated. There’s not as much risk but then again, people are being responsible and spacing, and with the open air, COVID is still a problem. But you’re hoping that being out and about is not as big of a risk,” said Courtnie Kotecki.

“I worked COVID in the hospital so it’s nice to see everyone out and about and see people being responsible and spacing and whatnot. So it’s a lot of fun knowing that I get to be out with people again, last year, it was kind of depressing.”

For Courtnie and her family, their Labor Day tradition continues with the return of the parade and the fun.

“We came when I was a kid with my mom for years. We’re from Omaha, it’s kind of a family thing we like to do every year.”

SeptemberFest has been an Omaha event since 1977, attracting people from Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, and South Dakota.

