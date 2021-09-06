Public art beautifies bus stops along Dodge

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bus stops and the spaces around them are often forgotten places.

It’s why Omaha by Design decided to do something about several newly created spots along Dodge with the new ORBT line last year.

6 News asked local artists to give meaning to what it called the “in-between spaces.”

“It’s here to beautify the city,” said Steve Tamayo.

Steve Tamayo is a traditional Lakota artist. He’s turning the blank canvas into meaning.

“Even the city of Nebraska is Umonhon. They are here, this is their territory. Their homes for the last 400 years,” said Tamayo.

It’s his way of starting the conversation about what’s near and dear to him. Understanding the traditions of Native Americans of the Great Plains and doing so in public for all to see at 84th and Dodge.

“For us, a lot of our elders and teachers had to go underground to keep this alive. This is the front of the box. The green is the earth,” said Tamayo.

The project is a way to connect the riders and other travelers to revitalize the past. In this case, reminding the next generation to know history.

“I wanted most importantly to explain the importance of our environment. As caretakers of this earth, we really have to look over the contamination and pollution of our air, water, and land,” said Tamayo.

Complex topics brought to life through public art. There are 17 artists who are putting their messages on bus stops in Omaha.

