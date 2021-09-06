Omahawks Labor Day air show takes flight for 42nd year

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - This year’s Labor Day air show hosted by the Omahawks was back in full force as the city celebrated the holiday weekend.

Each year, the radio-controlled airplane club meets at Standing Bear Lake for the annual show.

“It’s really, really special to me, I’ve got kids and they’re involved, we’ve got retirees that have always wanted to try it, we’ve got big kids like myself whose fathers tried it back in the day and now that want to get into it,” says Omahawks Club President Luke Hughes.

This year marked the 42nd year of the event, which draws hundreds, and supports Make-A-Wish Nebraska.

“We’ve been contributing to Make-A-Wish of Nebraska for all those years, 37 our of 42 to be exact, however, we are the longest-contributing factor to make a wish Nebraska, not the most monetarily but the longest,” Hughes says.

We had such a fun day hanging out at the Omahawks Radio Control Club Labor Day Air Show watching all the planes take off and helping grant local wishes! ✈️🌟



Thank you Omahawks for supporting our wish kids for over 38 years! 💙 pic.twitter.com/B0qV2LN2ft — Make-A-Wish Nebraska (@MakeAWishNE) September 6, 2021

The Omahawks club has grown to around 175 members, many who meet weekly. One of those members is Fred Wilke.

“Well I started in 1980 because my dad was really interested in airplanes,” he says. “We flew airplanes, free flights like we just finished, over at Benson Park. Now it’s a golf course. You can tell how old I am!”

Wilkes says he likes to be a wildcard and fly some unusual planes. But Monday, he featured a special one.

“That plane, my dad built,” he says. “So I have to be very careful with it. It’s pretty easy to fly, right now it’s over the hill though!”

Both Hughes and Willke say seeing the younger generations continue to be interested in the hobby is inspiring, and exactly what they need in order to keep the hobby alive.

“We have seminars with them, building airplanes and doing things like that. I was a teacher at Benson High School, so it’s just neat to see the glow in their faces when they do something new and interesting,” Wilkes says.

Every Thursday, the Omahawks have training sessions for members and guests. Information on how to get involved can be found here.

