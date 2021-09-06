Advertisement

Mallory’s Forecast Update – Windy, cooler, and less humid Tuesday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Plentiful sunshine and warmer temperatures made for a fitting “unofficial end to summer” this Labor Day. Temperatures started in the upper-50s and lower-60s for most, with sunny skies heating us well into the 80s by early afternoon. Humidity was certainly higher today, pushing heat indices into the mid-90s for some. Winds blew in from the south 7-15 mph.

Mostly clear skies stick with us this evening, with a few more clouds moving in overnight. Temperatures will only drop into the mid to upper-60s.

Hour by hour forecast - Tuesday
Hour by hour forecast - Tuesday(WOWT)

A dry cold front will move through Tuesday morning, shifting our winds from the SSW to the NNW with gusts around 35 mph likely. Highs Tuesday will just top out in the lower-80s with more afternoon sunshine. Lower humidity will move in behind the front as well! Lows will drop into the 50s Tuesday night.

Winds from the NNW could gust 30-35 mph Tuesday
Winds from the NNW could gust 30-35 mph Tuesday(WOWT)

Gorgeous weather is on tap Wednesday and Thursday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper-70s and lower-80s. We’ll heat back into the upper-80s for Friday into the weekend, with just a slight chance for rain Sunday morning.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Keep track of the hourly and 10-day forecasts by downloading the WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida man arrested in connection with fatal multi-car crash on I-80
A large wreck is slowing traffic on I-80 WB into Lincoln.
Nebraska State Patrol reports two deaths in eight-car crash on I-80 Westbound
Co-founder of Vala’s Pumpkin Patch dies after suffering heart attack
Overnight warehouse fire in Omaha under investigation
Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports missing Plattsmouth man

Latest News

Monday, September 6th
Mallory's Monday Afternoon Forecast
Hour by hour forecast Monday
Mallory’s Forecast Update - Heating up for Labor Day! Quiet week of weather
Sunday, September 5th
Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast
Saturday, September 4th
Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast