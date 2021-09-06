Advertisement

Fire and rescue crews respond to crash on I-80

By 6 News Staff reports
Sep. 6, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Another fiery interstate crash this holiday weekend on I-80 tangled traffic Monday morning near the Greenwood exit.

The crash happened before 8:30 a.m. and fire and rescue crews quickly came to the scene. Their focus was on the car in the center ditch.

State patrol cruisers and rescue squads lined the shoulders of both lanes of the interstate traffic. They were on the scene for at least two and a half hours.

