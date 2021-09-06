Advertisement

Fallen Marine returns to Omaha this week, family gives more updates on homecoming and funeral ceremony

(PHOTO: The family of Daegan Page)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The family of Cpl. Daegan Page has more details on when the Marine will be returning to Omaha this week.

The family says the flight is expected to touch down on Friday, Sept. 10 at the Eppley Airfield at 1:30 p.m. According to a Facebook post, the family is working with Omaha Police on a route starting at the airport to the Braman Mortuary off South 144th Street.

A visitation for the public is still in the works and it will be before the funeral that is on Friday, Sept. 17. The funeral will be at the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Millard at 10 a.m.

The family also says after the funeral there will be a burial at the Omaha National Ceremony.

