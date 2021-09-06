Creighton students shocked by death of professor and son

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Many Creighton students say just learning about the news of the tragic loss is hitting too close to home.

“I heard about it, just know, and I’m shocked. I can’t believe this happened,” said student Chloe Arnold.

Father and son, Mark Kaipust, 41, and Taylor Kaipust, 7, were suddenly taken from the Creighton community. Mark was an associate professor at the pharmacy school.

“One of the reasons I chose here is because such a close a community, more people got to know each other and everyone felt much closer so just the idea of losing someone from that is tough,” said Colby Lock Jr.

Colby Lock is a junior at Creighton and says a lot of friends made the trip to Lincoln to watch the Husker’s home opener.

“We know so many people that went to Lincoln this weekend for the football game and it could have been any of us,” said Lock.

The drive along I-80 is so familiar to Huskers fans, turning fatal in this multi-car crash involving a semi-truck.

“I know the professor was probably doing great things for students here, a lot of people looked up to him I’m sure, it just hits close to home. It’s terrible. That’s the only way to put it,” said student Jack Olson.

Jack Olson plays golf for Creighton and can’t help but think, such a tragedy could strike anywhere at any time.

“It’s horrible, I mean that could happen to my parents coming to my tournament to watch me play golf you know. It’s not something we like to think about or hear about it’s just not a good deal,” said Olson.

In addition to speaking with these Creighton students, I was also able to speak with some of the family’s neighbors.

None of them wanted to go on camera, but all of them wanted everyone out there to know Mark was an exceptional father. Describing him as attentive to his young children, always there and willing.

Creighton’s President extended his prayers and thoughts to family, friends, and the Creighton community Sunday morning.

As my prayers and thoughts extend to Mark’s family and friends, too they reach to his colleagues in OT, all of SPAHP, and the members of our campus community. — Creighton President (@CreightonPres) September 5, 2021

“I just know that the Creighton community will be here for each other. We know that we can rely on each other if anyone is having a harder time than another,” said student Lillie Bedell.

“The Creighton community is really tight so I feel like we’ll all feel this,” said Arnold.

The family released a statement Sunday night appreciating the outpouring support.

Our families are heartbroken over the loss of two people we love and will miss dearly – Mark and Taylor. We appreciate the outpouring of support and ask for prayers and privacy as we navigate this difficult time.

