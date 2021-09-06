Advertisement

Afro Fest in Aksarben celebrates African culture

By Brandon Tvrdy
Sep. 5, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Summer may be coming to an end but there’s still a handful of festivals to enjoy across the Omaha-metro.

Saturday marked the third annual Afro Fest in Aksarben. The event fuses African culture and education.

Inviting and embracing everyone to take part in music, enjoy food, and shop with authentic vendors. Organizers say creating a space where people can enjoy African heritage and values is key to fostering diversity.

“Diversity matters so having a type of event like this, we bring people together to see the Alayba, know the Alayba, a ton of us in the community and we’re really excited to share what makes us special and the rest of you,” said event organizer Judy Kiagiri.

The event will be back around this time next year.

