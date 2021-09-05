Advertisement

UPDATE: Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responds to fatality crash on Highway 2

The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is responding to a crash near Highway 2 and S. 120th Street which happened at around 12:30 p.m.
The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a crash near Highway 2 and S. 120th Street which happened at around 12:30 p.m.(Kamri Sylve)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatality crash on Highway 2 between S 120th Street and S 134th Street on Sunday at about 12:27 p.m.

Bennet Fire and Rescue, Lincoln Fire and Rescue, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Lincoln Police Department also responded.

Investigation indicates that an eastbound, green 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck crossed the center line and struck a westbound semi truck. The driver of the pickup truck, a 43-year-old male named Eli N. Miller was deceased at the scene.

The driver of the semi truck, a 47-year-old male named Vincent  Wood, was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries. Wood was wearing a seatbelt and alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

Miller was not wearing a seatbelt and his alcohol/drug use is unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Next of kin has been notified.

