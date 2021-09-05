UPDATE: Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responds to fatality crash on Highway 2

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatality crash on Highway 2 between S 120th Street and S 134th Street on Sunday at about 12:27 p.m.

Bennet Fire and Rescue, Lincoln Fire and Rescue, the Nebraska State Patrol and the Lincoln Police Department also responded.

Investigation indicates that an eastbound, green 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck crossed the center line and struck a westbound semi truck. The driver of the pickup truck, a 43-year-old male named Eli N. Miller was deceased at the scene.

The driver of the semi truck, a 47-year-old male named Vincent Wood, was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries. Wood was wearing a seatbelt and alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.

Miller was not wearing a seatbelt and his alcohol/drug use is unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Next of kin has been notified.

@LSOnebraska is working a serious crash on Highway 2, southeast of Lincoln. Hwy 2 is temporarily closed between 98th & Hwy 43. Please avoid the area. Additional information will be provided when available. pic.twitter.com/2TCfaQWwIa — Lancaster County Sheriff (@LSOnebraska) September 5, 2021

