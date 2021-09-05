Overnight warehouse fire in Omaha under investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Dept. is investigating a warehouse being in flames Sunday morning.

Crews went to a warehouse near North 17th and Izard Street at 2:21 a.m. after an anonymous 911 call of smoke coming from the building. According to the release, there’s “heavy evidence of squatters in area of fire.”

The fire was under control in less than 10 minutes after crews found the fire in an office area and reported smoke while arriving.

Officials say the warehouse is close to the Siena Francis House. As stated in the release, [Siena Francis House] “appeared secured, but evidence of regular access.”

