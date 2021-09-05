Advertisement

Overnight warehouse fire in Omaha under investigation

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 2:15 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Fire Dept. is investigating a warehouse being in flames Sunday morning.

Crews went to a warehouse near North 17th and Izard Street at 2:21 a.m. after an anonymous 911 call of smoke coming from the building. According to the release, there’s “heavy evidence of squatters in area of fire.”

The fire was under control in less than 10 minutes after crews found the fire in an office area and reported smoke while arriving.

Officials say the warehouse is close to the Siena Francis House. As stated in the release, [Siena Francis House] “appeared secured, but evidence of regular access.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large wreck is slowing traffic on I-80 WB into Lincoln.
Nebraska State Patrol reports two deaths in eight-car crash on I-80 Westbound
Nebraska State Patrol arrest NDCS employee
Omaha Police investigate overnight motorcycle crash
Huskers Forever: family holds football season tickets for 90+ years
Nebraska's Samori Toure carries the ball past Fordham's Natani Drati, at Memorial Stadium in...
Nebraska Huskers beat Fordham 52-7, fans return to Memorial Stadium

Latest News

Co-founder of Vala’s Pumpkin Patch dies after suffering heart attack
Florida man arrested in connection with fatal multi-car crash on I-80
BREAKING: Crews battle warehouse fire - 7 am
BREAKING: Crews battle warehouse fire - 7 am
Helping Afghan refugees - 10 pm
Helping Afghan refugees - 10 pm