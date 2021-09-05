Offutt Air Force Base chapel working to help Afghan refugees headed to the U.S.

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s been nearly three weeks since Kabul fell to the Taliban. In the weeks that followed, about 130,00 Afghans were evacuated.

Many of them are at airforce bases with little to no belongings on them. Now service members at Offutt Air Force Base are changing that.

When you walk into the chapel at Offutt Air Force Base, you’ll notice diapers, toys, and hygiene products everywhere you look. While no Afghan refugees are staying at Offutt Air Force Base, there are thousands of refugees at other bases.

Service members are stepping up to make sure they have what they need as they start a new life.

“The difficulty is, think about whatever you can carry on a plane, I mean that’s all they had. So, these are basic toiletry items that are just going to help them get through a transition point until we can get them to something that’s more permanent,” said Chaplain Kevin Humphrey, Offutt Air Force Base Chaplain.

Everything you see is headed to Ramstein Airforce Base in Germany. There are about 15,000 refugees staying there now.

“It is an incredible challenge for Ramstein Air Force Base and there are two other bases here in the United States that are also hosting refugees.”

For many serving, helping the Afghan people is incredibly personal. Many have developed close relationships with the Afghan people during our 20 years there.

Including Chaplain Humphrey who spent time serving in Afghanistan himself.

“Working closely with the Afghan people. I was deployed in Kandahar for seven months and worked very closely with many of the Afghans there that were on base that were working for the United States military so your heart goes out to them,” said Chaplain Humphrey.

Those off base are also helping, next week, two more truckloads of needed items will be dropped off before everything is shipped out. Leaders at Offutt say it means so much to see the community joining in to help so many people in need.

“I think that this is something that we can all rally behind as Americans and in the local community and this is something that we can come together and do together.”

Offutt Airforce Base is also teaming up with Lutheran Family Services to donate diapers to some of the Afghan families that will call Omaha home in the coming weeks and months.

There is still time to help Offutt Air Force Base. They are collecting items until Wednesday.

If you would like to help call (402) 294-6244.

