Man facing second-degree murder charges in connection to Sunday homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 23-year-old man is in jail facing second-degree murder charges in connection to a homicide investigation.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, a 28-year-old male was found dead in an apartment in the 300 block of N 44th Street on Sunday morning.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, and 23-year-old Lendell Harris, 23, was taken into custody for 2nd degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

According to LPD, on Sunday at around 7:19 a.m. a call officers responded to an apartment in the 300 block of N. 44th on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers found the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.