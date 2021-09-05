Advertisement

Man facing second-degree murder charges in connection to Sunday homicide

The Lincoln Police Department is investigating the death of a 28-year-old male in an apartment...
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 11:39 AM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A 23-year-old man is in jail facing second-degree murder charges in connection to a homicide investigation.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, a 28-year-old male was found dead in an apartment in the 300 block of N 44th Street on Sunday morning.

The death is being investigated as a homicide, and 23-year-old Lendell Harris, 23, was taken into custody for 2nd degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

According to LPD, on Sunday at around 7:19 a.m. a call officers responded to an apartment in the 300 block of N. 44th on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival officers found the victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

