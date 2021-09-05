Advertisement

Mallory’s Forecast Update - Heating up for Labor Day! Quiet week of weather

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Showers and storms Saturday night into Sunday morning stayed primarily in central Nebraska, with a few clipping our westernmost counties. This rain sent clouds over the viewing area to start Sunday, but cloud cover cleared quickly by mid-morning! Widespread sunshine and blue sky allowed temperatures to heat well into the 80s Sunday afternoon.

Mostly clear conditions take us into tonight, with temperatures dropping into the upper-50s and lower-60s. Patchy fog is possible late.

Hour by hour forecast Monday
Hour by hour forecast Monday(WOWT)

Sunny skies return for Labor Day, with highs in the Metro likely flirting with the 90° mark. A great day to celebrate the unofficial end to summer by the pool or lake!

A front will move through Tuesday morning, dropping Tuesday’s highs back into the lower-80s. Winds from the NNW will gust 25-30 mph.

Mostly sunny skies stick around through the rest of the workweek with highs near 80° Wednesday, low to mid-80s Thursday, and mid to upper-80s Friday.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Highs in the upper-80s take us into the weekend with just a slight chance for rain north Sunday.

Keep track of the hourly and 10-day forecasts anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large wreck is slowing traffic on I-80 WB into Lincoln.
Nebraska State Patrol reports two deaths in eight-car crash on I-80 Westbound
Nebraska State Patrol arrest NDCS employee
Florida man arrested in connection with fatal multi-car crash on I-80
Omaha Police investigate overnight motorcycle crash
Huskers Forever: family holds football season tickets for 90+ years

Latest News

Sunday, September 5th
Mallory's Sunday Evening Forecast
Saturday, September 4th
Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast
Hour by hour forecast Sunday
Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Isolated storm chance early Sunday. Heating back up!
The Next 3 Days
Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Spotty drizzle early Saturday. More sunshine for the afternoon!