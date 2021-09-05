Mallory’s Forecast Update - Heating up for Labor Day! Quiet week of weather

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Showers and storms Saturday night into Sunday morning stayed primarily in central Nebraska, with a few clipping our westernmost counties. This rain sent clouds over the viewing area to start Sunday, but cloud cover cleared quickly by mid-morning! Widespread sunshine and blue sky allowed temperatures to heat well into the 80s Sunday afternoon.

Mostly clear conditions take us into tonight, with temperatures dropping into the upper-50s and lower-60s. Patchy fog is possible late.

Hour by hour forecast Monday (WOWT)

Sunny skies return for Labor Day, with highs in the Metro likely flirting with the 90° mark. A great day to celebrate the unofficial end to summer by the pool or lake!

A front will move through Tuesday morning, dropping Tuesday’s highs back into the lower-80s. Winds from the NNW will gust 25-30 mph.

Mostly sunny skies stick around through the rest of the workweek with highs near 80° Wednesday, low to mid-80s Thursday, and mid to upper-80s Friday.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

Highs in the upper-80s take us into the weekend with just a slight chance for rain north Sunday.

Keep track of the hourly and 10-day forecasts anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.