Lincoln Police investigate man’s death, suspect in custody

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a 28-year-old man’s death that they rule as a homicide on Sunday.

The person in custody is a 23-year-old man for second-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony. Officers say there’s no ongoing threat to the community.

Police will release more information at a press conference on Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 8:45 a.m. The 28-year-old man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene when officers found him with gunshot wounds inside an apartment in the 300 block of North 44th Street.

Officers say they have got in touch with the next of kin and LPD is interviewing a witness that was with “both parties at the time of the incident,” according to the release. Crime Scene Investigators are gathering physical evidence at the scene throughout the day as well.

LPD and Lincoln Fire & Rescue responded to the scene on reports of a shooting around 7:19 a.m. and medical care was aided quickly.

“We are keeping them in our thoughts and thank the public for respecting their privacy,” say LPD officials.

Authorities advise calling the Lincoln Police Department at (402) 441-6000 or Crimestoppers at (402) 475-3600 if anyone has tips on the incident that can help with the investigation.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.