Flying high for hunger awareness: Omaha Open Door Mission receives food donation via LifeNet helicopter

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - During Hunger Awareness Month, the Open Door Mission is doing what they always do: helping community members fill their pantries.

But this year, Air Methods LifeNet is stepping up to support the mission, through a food drive that was delivered via helicopter.

Sunday morning, the 156th and Maple Hy-Vee had two of the LifeNet medical helicopters sitting on the property, allowing children to explore the inside of the aircrafts, while their families donated boxes of food for the Open Door Mission.

“Being a community-based air medical system which we have a lot throughout the country, we just wanted to take a chance to get some families out here, it’s Labor Day weekend, the kids really enjoy the chance to see the helicopter and just a great weekend to raise awareness for those food banks and what we’re doing and gain a lot of food for the Open Door Mission,” says Kevin Hallam with Air Methods.

“We were really surprised, there’s so many worthy charities in our community and for them to call and say they’re doing a food drive is one thing, but then to say, hey we’d like to do this in a unique way to add some excitement but also to draw some attention to the issue that although it’s not cold outside, it’s not inclement weather, there still is a food insecurity issue in our community,” says President and CEO of the Open Door Mission, Candace Gregory.

Not only will the food directly benefit local families, but it educates people during Hunger Awareness Month.

Omaha LifeNet helicopters helped raise thousands of pounds of food for the @OpenDoorMission Sunday morning as part of #HungerAwarenessMonth! & yes, they did deliver the food via helicopter! 🤗🚁 (I got to sit inside one - not going to lie, it was pretty dang cool)@WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/CbHspa58hl — Marlo Lundak WOWT (@marlolundaktv) September 5, 2021

Gregory says the need for food now, is as high as ever.

“We have seen a 50% increase during the pandemic, and this is no different. School is back in, but yet there are many families struggling to make ends meet and they need those extra food items to actually put food on their table,” Gregory says.

The donated food mostly consists of the mission’s most needed items, non-perishables like cereal, mac and cheese, Hamburger Helper, and more.

“So all of this food will be sorted and go out into our three outreach centers where we serve well over 1,000 people every day to help supplement their income,” Gregory adds.

In total, three trucks and a helicopter were filled with 2,669 pounds of food donations and $195 in cash and landed safely at the Open Door Mission.

