Flordia man arrested in connection with fatal multi-car crash on I-80

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A 50-year-old man from North Miami Beach, Florida has been arrested in connection with Saturday’s fatal multi-car crash on I-80.

Yorkwind Crawford, a driver of a semi, was arrested for two counts of motor vehicle homicide. Five people were taken to Bryan Health West Campus with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the release from the Nebraska State Patrol, the two deaths were identified as father and son, Mark Kaipust, 41, and Taylor Kaipust, 7. Both are from La Vista.

While the crash is under investigation, they believe speed and inattention were the causes of the crash. As stated in the release, the multi-car crash involved eight cars.

Investigators say the semi rear-ended another car going east of the 27th interchange. After the initial crash, they say, the semi continued west hitting other passengers’ cars, going farther than a mile.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln Police Department, and Lincoln Fire and Rescue all went to the scene to help. It’s reported Crawford is lodged in Lancaster County Jail.

