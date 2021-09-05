Advertisement

Co-founder of Vala’s Pumpkin Patch dies after suffering heart attack

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRETNA, Neb. (WOWT) - The co-founder of Vala’s in Nebraska has passed away.

In a Facebook post, the family of Jan Vala says she suffered a heart attack last week. They ask everyone who had a connection with Jan to come to say goodbye.

Vala’s visitation will be at Roeder Mortuary in Gretna on Wednesday, Sept. 8 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. A celebration of life will take place on Thursday, Sept. 9 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the Vala family requests donations which will be sent to the Gretna Library Foundation in her honor.

