Advertisement

7 people wounded when man opens fire in Georgia college town

Athens-Clarke County police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning in downtown Athens...
Athens-Clarke County police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning in downtown Athens after a large fight broke out.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 1:47 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Police say seven people were wounded in a shooting in Georgia when a gunman fired into a crowd of people.

Athens-Clarke County police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning in downtown Athens after a large fight broke out.

Police Lt. Shaun Barnett says the injuries to the seven victims are not considered life-threatening.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports that police were searching for a 21-year-old man whom they consider a suspect in the shooting.

They described him as armed and dangerous, and are seeking help from the public as they search for him.

Crime Stoppers is offering $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Few other details were immediately available Sunday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large wreck is slowing traffic on I-80 WB into Lincoln.
Nebraska State Patrol reports two deaths in eight-car crash on I-80 Westbound
Nebraska State Patrol arrest NDCS employee
Omaha Police investigate overnight motorcycle crash
Huskers Forever: family holds football season tickets for 90+ years
Nebraska's Samori Toure carries the ball past Fordham's Natani Drati, at Memorial Stadium in...
Nebraska Huskers beat Fordham 52-7, fans return to Memorial Stadium

Latest News

Authorities said a shooting in Lakeland, Florida, left four people dead.
Sheriff: Florida gunman killed 4, including mom still holding baby
Co-founder of Vala’s Pumpkin Patch dies after suffering heart attack
A Taliban soldier walks on the tarmac at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul,...
Taliban stop planes of evacuees from leaving but unclear why
Flordia man arrested in connection with fatal multi-car crash on I-80