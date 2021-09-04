Advertisement

Tyson, Perdue to pay $35M to settle with chicken farmers

By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) - Two of the industry’s biggest poultry companies have agreed to pay nearly $35 million to settle a lawsuit that accused them and several other firms of conspiring to dominate the industry and fix the prices paid to farmers who raise the chickens.

Tyson Foods and Perdue Farms agreed to the settlements last week without admitting any wrongdoing while the lawsuit remains pending against several other industry giants, including Pilgrim’s Pride, Koch Foods, and Sanderson Farms.

The lawsuit says the contract grower system the meat companies created pushed them deep into debt to build and maintain chicken barns that met company standards.

The first U.S. agreement will provide paid sick leave to meatpacking workers. United Food and Commercial Workers at Tyson Plants will get 20 hours of paid sick leave.

As part of the company’s vaccine mandate, it allows frontline workers to get vaccinated without fear of losing a paycheck.

6 News Reports contributed to this story.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large wreck is slowing traffic on I-80 WB into Lincoln.
Nebraska State Patrol reports two deaths in eight-car crash on I-80 Westbound
Family of fallen Omaha Marine give updates on homecoming and funeral ceremony
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday Sept. 3 COVID-19 update: 7-day average jumps past 200 cases in Douglas County
Omaha couple helps Afghans escape
Afghan students, families en route to Omaha thanks to help from local family
Omaha Police officer’s case goes to district court, facing charges

Latest News

Officials: City of LeClaire scammed out of more than $220K
Saturday, September 4th
Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast
Man charged after bicycle crash kills northwest Iowa woman
Patrol investigating shooting involving Milford officer