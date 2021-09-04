Ralston, Plattsmouth schools celebrate #bekind Day

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Students at Ralston High School had an extra reason to smile on Friday.

Not only is it Friday but the staff at the school greeted them this morning. Encouraging them to be kind today and every day.

It’s “Be Kind Day.” The day-long event wraps during tonight’s halftime at the football game.

6 News talked to a Ralston Rambassador who said being kind is what her school’s all about, and it doesn’t end here.

“I think it goes as far as it can go. It goes to their households, school events like football games, and all that stuff. I think the kindness spreads to where each student goes,” said Essognim.

Essognim says it can be anything from opening a door for someone to helping someone who needs help.

Plattsmouth Schools also took part in Be Kind Day along with Ralston.

