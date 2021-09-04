Advertisement

Patrol investigating shooting involving Milford officer

(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILFORD, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating after a Milford police officer fired at a fleeing car.

No one was injured in the confrontation on Thursday in Milford. Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said the officer approached a vehicle at a storage business early Thursday.

Thomas says the car’s occupants were uncooperative and the driver sped away as the officer was standing in front of the vehicle. The officer fired his weapon, hitting a tire.

The patrol said the vehicle stopped north of Milford because of the flat tire. A 21-year-old man from Kansas City, Missouri, was arrested and is being held in the Seward County jail pending charges.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large wreck is slowing traffic on I-80 WB into Lincoln.
Nebraska State Patrol reports two deaths in eight-car crash on I-80 Westbound
Family of fallen Omaha Marine give updates on homecoming and funeral ceremony
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday Sept. 3 COVID-19 update: 7-day average jumps past 200 cases in Douglas County
Omaha couple helps Afghans escape
Afghan students, families en route to Omaha thanks to help from local family
Omaha Police officer’s case goes to district court, facing charges

Latest News

Tyson, Perdue to pay $35M to settle with chicken farmers
Officials: City of LeClaire scammed out of more than $220K
Saturday, September 4th
Mallory's Saturday Evening Forecast
Man charged after bicycle crash kills northwest Iowa woman