ORBT fares start in October, Metro bus launches contactless payments available late September

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Metro transit is preparing to introduce a new contactless option to its fare payment system.

The ORBT prices will be the same as Metro’s at $1.25 with 25 cent transfers and the Metro prices won’t change. Riders will board and manage accounts with a mobile app, or board with smart cards and manage accounts online.

The contactless system will be made available on all bus and Moby paratransit vans on Monday, Sept. 20.

“We’ve gotten requests from riders over the years for a better fare payment system, and we’re happy to deliver that with Umo,” said Metro CEO, Lauren Cencic. “This system has the potential to drastically improve the transit experience for our riders. Umo offers a more accessible, secure way to pay for a transit trip, and it provides a better access point for current and new riders.”

On Monday, Sept. 20, riders will have a new option to pay their fares – Umo! The mobile app or smart card can be used to manage an account + pay easily when boarding. ORBT fare collection with Umo will begin on Friday, Oct. 1.

Get ready to go with Umo 👉 https://t.co/dsHPCtCmaD pic.twitter.com/VOBMc6lSMw — ORBT (@rideORBT) September 3, 2021

According to the release, “the Umo system will recognize the amount a rider pays in a calendar month and “cap” payments when they reach the monthly ride cost – $55 for full-fare riders and $27.50 for half-fare riders. For the remainder of that month, funds would not be deducted when using the fare reader.”

“Metro currently offers a 30-day unlimited ride pass, which gives frequent riders a great benefit,” Cencic said. “Fare capping offers that same discount to riders, even if they don’t have the ability to pay for an expensive pass upfront.”

