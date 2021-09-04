Advertisement

Omaha Police officer’s case goes to district court, facing charges

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 9:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha Police officer that’s on administrative leave over felony charges, will see his case move forward.

Sarpy County Judge Robert Wester found probable cause against Officer Ja’Price Spears. His case is now moving to district court.

Spears is accused of chasing down two teens in April after they banged on his front door in the middle of the night. Officer Spears allegedly pointed a gun at them and got physical with one of them.

According to the county attorney’s office, Spears is accused of handcuffing the teens and roughing them up before calling the sheriff’s office. Days later, the parents filed a complaint, and Spears was investigated for his use of force.

Officer Spears is facing two counts of terroristic threats and one count of the use of a firearm to commit a felony. Arraignment is set for Sept. 21.

