OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The cause of a Saturday morning crash is still under investigation.

Omaha police say a motorcycle and a sedan collided at 30th and Ames after 2 a.m. Officers continue to say the driver of the motorcycle and a passenger in the car were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

