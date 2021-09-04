Omaha business thrives with the rise of ‘Zoom Boom’

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - COVID has us living our lives through the eyes of a computer camera and it’s giving Americans a closeup look of themselves, maybe too close.

“It started with COVID and I started doing a lot of the Telemed visits,” said Brooke Burkman.

Burkman, who is the Spa Patient Coordinator at Lovely Skin Omaha, spent the last year logging a lot of hours on Zoom and through the sessions, Brooke started noticing some things about herself.

“You can see yourself and you can see how you’re aging,” said Brooke. “Your fine lines, your wrinkles, and it just made me more self-conscious about that.”

So Brooke turned to Dr. Joel Schlessinger for some help.

“I was like, please just help me look younger and I just decided it was time,” said Brooke.

Time for a little Botox.

“I had some in the forehead, then around my eyes for the fine lines and wrinkles. Then I also had some filler,” explained Brooke. “I mean, sometimes you still need a little more help.”

She’s not alone.

“It’s been a very busy time, let me say,” said Dr. Joel Schlessinger.

Business has been booming at Lovely Skin.

“There is what they call the Zoom Boom. It’s basically people who are seeing themselves or other areas and they see a significant number of things they could change or improve,” said Dr. Schlessinger.

In the age of COVID, many people turned to tech for work. Video calls, like Zoom, gave people a zoomed in view of themselves.

“When you’re actually frowning talking to people, it’s different than when you’re in a mirror,” said Dr. Schlessinger. “We used to tell people when you look in a magnifying mirror it’s very unnerving, but honestly the Zoom calls that’s about where you’re at.

According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, more than 15.5 million cosmetic procedures were performed in 2020 alone, botulinum products, like Botox was the most sought after injectable treatment with more than 4.4 million procedures performed.

At Lovely Skin, business has seen about a 20% bump.

“We’re seeing tremendous uptake in Coolsculpting, Liposuction this year and of course Botox and fillers,” said Schlessinger.

A trend that’s likely to continue, Brooke hears about it every day.

“You know with the fine lines and wrinkles, they all want to know what’s the next step,” said Brooke.

A step she’s happy she took.

“I just feel really good I feel like I’m aging backwards.”

With any injectable procedure, It’s recommended you seek out a board-certified dermatologist, where the environment is professional and sterile.

