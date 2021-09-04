Advertisement

NSP reports fatal crash on I-80 Westbound

A large wreck is slowing traffic on I-80 WB into Lincoln.
A large wreck is slowing traffic on I-80 WB into Lincoln.(Rex Smith)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major, multi-vehicle crash has been reported on I-80 Westbound near 27th Street Saturday morning.

The Nebraska State Patrol confirmed the crash was fatal and I-80 will continue to be closed.

An officer with Bellevue Police Department tweeted photos and said to expect huge delays.

According to one of our 6 News producers, six vehicles are involved.

Photos and videos from the scene show one of those vehicles is engulfed in flames with a large plume of black smoke rising.

According to Nebraska DOT, I-80 WB is closed from exit 405: US 77 and exit 403: 27th Street, near Downtown Lincoln.

Caption

This is a developing story, check back soon for more details.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday Sept. 3 COVID-19 update: 7-day average jumps past 200 cases in Douglas County
Family of fallen Omaha Marine give updates on homecoming and funeral ceremony
Omaha couple helps Afghans escape
Afghan students, families en route to Omaha thanks to help from local family
Fremont Police dispels rumors about new euthanasia drug
Fremont Police: Euthanasia drug will not be used on pets

Latest News

Nebraska State Patrol responded to a major crash on I-80 westbound past 27th Street heading...
Nebraska State Patrol responded to a major crash on I-80 westbound past 27th Street heading into downtown Lincoln.
The Next 3 Days
Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Spotty drizzle early Saturday. More sunshine for the afternoon!
Saturday, September 4th
Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast
Inside SeptemberFest
Inside SeptemberFest