NSP reports fatal crash on I-80 Westbound

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major, multi-vehicle crash has been reported on I-80 Westbound near 27th Street Saturday morning.

The Nebraska State Patrol confirmed the crash was fatal and I-80 will continue to be closed.

Sad to report that the crash on I-80 this morning in Lincoln is a fatality crash.



I-80 remains closed for westbound traffic at 27th street.



Please continue to use caution as investigators remain on scene.



We'll provide more information when possible. pic.twitter.com/qHms5sx7Nn — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) September 4, 2021

An officer with Bellevue Police Department tweeted photos and said to expect huge delays.

Major multiple car crash on I-80 westbound past 27th Street heading into downtown Lincoln. Expect huge delays. @NEStatePatrol @Lincoln_Police #huskers pic.twitter.com/0MHYFO1Rn9 — Sgt. Sean Vest BPD (@OfcVest) September 4, 2021

According to one of our 6 News producers, six vehicles are involved.

Fire is out here in Lincoln during Gameday traffic. Not close enough to see how many injures. Car that was on fire is in center lane. A number of other cars crashed into inside ditch. @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/Oevt1g1M8a — Brian Mastre WOWT (@brianmastrewowt) September 4, 2021

Photos and videos from the scene show one of those vehicles is engulfed in flames with a large plume of black smoke rising.

Vehicle on fire on I-80 in Lincoln near marker 401. Be prepared to stop on 80 West if you’re headed to the #Huskers game. pic.twitter.com/xQIqpcFLt6 — Rex Smith (@RexSmithTV) September 4, 2021

According to Nebraska DOT, I-80 WB is closed from exit 405: US 77 and exit 403: 27th Street, near Downtown Lincoln.

🚨🚨🚨Major traffic back-up on I-80 near the 27th St exit in Lincoln.



Prepare for slowdowns and stopped traffic as responders get on scene.



Take Highway 6/Cornhusker Hwy into Lincoln as an alternate route. https://t.co/N12Z7ZtyVs — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) September 4, 2021

🚨🚨🚨The view from the NSP Helicopter as I-80 Westbound is CLOSED at 27th Street in Lincoln due to a multi-vehicle crash. Traffic is backed up well past the 56th Street exit.



Take Highway 6 at Waverly as an alternate route into Lincoln. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/1GNHBj2EMV — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) September 4, 2021

