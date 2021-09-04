NSP reports fatal crash on I-80 Westbound
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major, multi-vehicle crash has been reported on I-80 Westbound near 27th Street Saturday morning.
The Nebraska State Patrol confirmed the crash was fatal and I-80 will continue to be closed.
An officer with Bellevue Police Department tweeted photos and said to expect huge delays.
According to one of our 6 News producers, six vehicles are involved.
Photos and videos from the scene show one of those vehicles is engulfed in flames with a large plume of black smoke rising.
According to Nebraska DOT, I-80 WB is closed from exit 405: US 77 and exit 403: 27th Street, near Downtown Lincoln.
This is a developing story, check back soon for more details.
