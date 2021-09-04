Nebraska State Patrol reports two deaths in eight-car crash on I-80 Westbound

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major, multi-car crash on I-80 Westbound near 27th Street Saturday morning is under investigation.

Officers say the two deaths are from the same car and five people were taken to Bryan Health West Campus with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the release, “the crash involved eight cars and all involved were westbound at the time of the crash.”

I-80 is reopened but the eastbound 409 on-ramp is closed because of traffic.

⚠️TRAFFIC ALERT!⚠️ Due to heavy traffic on I-80, the eastbound 409 on-ramp is CLOSED. Please avoid taking this route. Current traffic is diverted on Highway 6 to Gretna. Check https://t.co/dMWDoxmD2N for the latest on traffic conditions. pic.twitter.com/mYjjHthF09 — Nebraska DOT (@NebraskaDOT) September 4, 2021

The Nebraska State Patrol, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln Police Department, and Lincoln Fire and Rescue all responded to the scene of the crash around 9:20 a.m. and officials say many came to the scene to help the people in the crash.

More details will be released after getting in contacting the next of kin. NSP reported the crash being fatal earlier on Saturday.

Sad to report that the crash on I-80 this morning in Lincoln is a fatality crash.



I-80 remains closed for westbound traffic at 27th street.



Please continue to use caution as investigators remain on scene.



We'll provide more information when possible. pic.twitter.com/qHms5sx7Nn — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) September 4, 2021

One of our 6 News producers and sports anchors was at the scene.

I-80 is at a standstill just past 27th St exit. Car still on fire ahead in westbound lane. A number of people and their cars are in the ditch on the other side. @WOWT6News pic.twitter.com/S0GL9KHmFY — Brian Mastre WOWT (@brianmastrewowt) September 4, 2021

Photos and videos from the scene show one of those vehicles is engulfed in flames with a large plume of black smoke rising.

Vehicle on fire on I-80 in Lincoln near marker 401. Be prepared to stop on 80 West if you’re headed to the #Huskers game. pic.twitter.com/xQIqpcFLt6 — Rex Smith (@RexSmithTV) September 4, 2021

