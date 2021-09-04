Nebraska State Patrol reports two deaths in eight-car crash on I-80 Westbound
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major, multi-car crash on I-80 Westbound near 27th Street Saturday morning is under investigation.
Officers say the two deaths are from the same car and five people were taken to Bryan Health West Campus with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the release, “the crash involved eight cars and all involved were westbound at the time of the crash.”
I-80 is reopened but the eastbound 409 on-ramp is closed because of traffic.
The Nebraska State Patrol, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln Police Department, and Lincoln Fire and Rescue all responded to the scene of the crash around 9:20 a.m. and officials say many came to the scene to help the people in the crash.
More details will be released after getting in contacting the next of kin. NSP reported the crash being fatal earlier on Saturday.
One of our 6 News producers and sports anchors was at the scene.
Photos and videos from the scene show one of those vehicles is engulfed in flames with a large plume of black smoke rising.
