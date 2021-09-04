Advertisement

Nebraska State Patrol reports two deaths in eight-car crash on I-80 Westbound

A large wreck is slowing traffic on I-80 WB into Lincoln.
A large wreck is slowing traffic on I-80 WB into Lincoln.(Rex Smith)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A major, multi-car crash on I-80 Westbound near 27th Street Saturday morning is under investigation.

Officers say the two deaths are from the same car and five people were taken to Bryan Health West Campus with non-life-threatening injuries. According to the release, “the crash involved eight cars and all involved were westbound at the time of the crash.”

I-80 is reopened but the eastbound 409 on-ramp is closed because of traffic.

The Nebraska State Patrol, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln Police Department, and Lincoln Fire and Rescue all responded to the scene of the crash around 9:20 a.m. and officials say many came to the scene to help the people in the crash.

More details will be released after getting in contacting the next of kin. NSP reported the crash being fatal earlier on Saturday.

One of our 6 News producers and sports anchors was at the scene.

Photos and videos from the scene show one of those vehicles is engulfed in flames with a large plume of black smoke rising.

Caption

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family of fallen Omaha Marine give updates on homecoming and funeral ceremony
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday Sept. 3 COVID-19 update: 7-day average jumps past 200 cases in Douglas County
Omaha couple helps Afghans escape
Afghan students, families en route to Omaha thanks to help from local family
Omaha Police officer’s case goes to district court, facing charges

Latest News

Nebraska State Patrol arrest NDCS employee
ORBT fares start in October, Metro bus launches contactless payments available late September
Omaha Police investigate overnight motorcycle crash
BREAKING: Crash at 30th and Ames - 7 am
BREAKING: Crash at 30th and Ames - 7 am
Nebraska State Patrol responded to a major crash on I-80 westbound past 27th Street heading...
Nebraska State Patrol responded to a major crash on I-80 westbound past 27th Street heading into downtown Lincoln.