Nebraska State Patrol arrest NDCS employee

(Jared Austin)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Nebraska Dept. of Correctional Service nurse on Friday for felony offenses.

Officials say, Summer Brandt, 46, was arrested for unauthorized communication with a prisoner and sexual abuse of an inmate. Brandt was with NDCS since Aug. 8, 2016, as a nurse at the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln and the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center.

According to the release, “she resigned her position with the agency.”

BREAKING: Crash at 30th and Ames - 7 am
