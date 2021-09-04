Nebraska State Patrol arrest NDCS employee

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol have arrested a Nebraska Dept. of Correctional Service nurse on Friday for felony offenses.

Officials say, Summer Brandt, 46, was arrested for unauthorized communication with a prisoner and sexual abuse of an inmate. Brandt was with NDCS since Aug. 8, 2016, as a nurse at the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln and the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center.

According to the release, “she resigned her position with the agency.”

