Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Spotty drizzle early Saturday. More sunshine for the afternoon!

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Improving conditions and comfortable temperatures are in store for the long Labor Day Weekend.

Saturday is starting on another gray and damp note, with widespread cloud cover and a few spotty showers/patchy drizzle. Morning lows in the low to mid-60s will warm into the mid to upper-70s this afternoon as clouds decrease. Expect much more sunshine for the afternoon and evening hours with winds from the NNW 5-10 mph.

Improving conditions throughout the game (WOWT)

Mostly clear skies take us into tonight with light and variable winds. Lows will drop into the upper-50s by early Sunday morning.

We’ll be tracking a chance for isolated storms – primarily west of the Omaha Metro – Sunday morning. Models differ just on how far east these storms could fire up, so keep an eye on the radar and forecast if you have any outdoor plans through midday Sunday. More sunshine returns Sunday afternoon with highs in the lower-80s.

Plentiful sunshine is on tap for Labor Day, allowing highs to heat into the mid to upper-80s.

The Next 5 Days (WOWT)

At this time, the rest of the 10-day forecast is trending dry and quiet! Highs will drop back into the lower-80s Tuesday through Thursday, before we heat things back up near 90° by the weekend.

