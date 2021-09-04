Advertisement

Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Isolated storm chance early Sunday. Heating back up!

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Mostly dry conditions are in store for Labor Day Weekend, with gradually increasing high temperatures each day.

Saturday started off on another gray and damp note, with widespread cloud cover and a few spotty showers/patchy drizzle. Morning lows in the low to mid-60s warmed into the upper-70s this afternoon as clouds decreased. Winds were light from the NNW 5-10 mph.

Mostly clear skies take us into tonight with light and variable winds. Lows will drop into the upper-50s by early Sunday morning. Some patchy fog is possible.

Hour by hour forecast Sunday
Hour by hour forecast Sunday(WOWT)

We’ll be tracking a chance for isolated storms – primarily west of the Omaha Metro – Sunday morning into the very early afternoon. Models differ just on how far east these storms could fire up, so keep an eye on the radar and forecast if you have any outdoor plans through midday Sunday. More sunshine returns Sunday afternoon with highs in the lower-80s.

Plentiful sunshine is on tap for Labor Day, allowing highs to heat into the mid to upper-80s.

At this time, the rest of the 10-day forecast is trending dry and quiet! Highs will drop back into the lower-80s Tuesday through Thursday, before we heat things back up near 90° by the weekend.

The Next 5 Days
The Next 5 Days(WOWT)

Keep track of the radar and extended forecast anytime by downloading the free WOWT First Alert Weather App: https://www.wowt.com/page/get-the-first-alert-weather-app/

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A large wreck is slowing traffic on I-80 WB into Lincoln.
Nebraska State Patrol reports two deaths in eight-car crash on I-80 Westbound
Family of fallen Omaha Marine give updates on homecoming and funeral ceremony
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Friday Sept. 3 COVID-19 update: 7-day average jumps past 200 cases in Douglas County
Omaha couple helps Afghans escape
Afghan students, families en route to Omaha thanks to help from local family
Omaha Police officer’s case goes to district court, facing charges

Latest News

The Next 3 Days
Mallory’s Weekend Forecast - Spotty drizzle early Saturday. More sunshine for the afternoon!
Saturday, September 4th
Mallory's Saturday Morning Forecast
Friday Evening Forecast
David’s Evening Forecast - Clouds and drizzle this evening, warmer holiday weekend
David’s Evening Forecast - Clouds and drizzle this evening, warmer holiday weekend