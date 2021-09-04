Huskers Forever: family holds football season tickets for 90+ years

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Everyone knows someone who says they are the ‘biggest’ Husker football fans around but have they held on to season tickets for more than 90 years?

The answer is most likely no for most people. For close to a century, four seats inside of Memorial Stadium have been held by one family, the Fangman’s.

“This had to have been 1930, right after the depression, when the telephone company offered seats. Cheap, really cheap, because the depression made everybody poor. He bought these first four seats and he was just delighted to have these seats and sit there on the 50-yard line,” says Joyce Korinek about her late father, Leonard Fangman.

Since those days, Joyce and her family have added a few more seats, but have held on to the originals which sit 25 rows above the 50-yard line on the west side of the stadium.

“I will challenge anybody else to better my record, and if you break my record I will concede,” Joyce says. “The stadium wasn’t even built until the 1920s, so it can’t be very many more than 90 years.”

Joyce graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1956, just one year after her now husband, Dennis Korinek. Husker red runs deep in their veins, and it’s how their love story began.

Dennis played football and baseball and lettered in both in the early 1950s.

“Coach Pfief was the person that offered this football scholarship to me and I said absolutely because my heart has always been at Nebraska and it is still at Nebraska and it always will be,” Dennis says.

Dennis recalls hitch-hiking and subsequently sneaking into Husker football games to watch as a child, and repeatedly getting caught by the same security guard, who kindly continued to let him sneak in.

When he was offered a scholarship, that same security guard congratulated him with a pat on the shoulder pads, which is now one of his favorite memories, Dennis tells 6 News.

“I was recruited and they told me I would be the understudy of Bobby Reynolds, the All-American, which I really admired. I looked up to him, and I did get to play alongside of him and got to play as a substitute when he got injured sometimes.”

While Dennis was on the field, Joyce was in the stands with the pep-squad watching.

Everyone says they’re diehard fans for the #Huskers, but Joyce & Dennis take the cake. Joyce’s fam has some of the longest-held season tickets in @HuskerFBNation history. 93 YEARS!! They graduated UNL in 1950s & fly to LNK from Tampa for EVERY home game. Unreal. @WOWT6News @ 10p! pic.twitter.com/HfIjwqeMra — Marlo Lundak WOWT (@marlolundaktv) September 4, 2021

“He took the ball, the quarterback faked to the right, and he danced around untouched in the endzone. He danced around!” Joyce recalls the game was against long time rival, Colorado.

“And by the way when he graduated, as a senior, he lettered all four years, and he had a six-yard per carry average. That is awesome,” Joyce adds.

But it wasn’t until much later when Dennis and Joyce actually met. They were in their forties, both working for Omaha Public Schools.

“The principal came in and said it’s Dennis Korinek, and I said to her, is he THE Dennis Korinek?” The day they met, Joyce says she was wearing a golf sweater.

“I suppose just for a lack of anything else to say he goes, ‘do you play golf? and I lied and said yes,” she says.

“We’ve been together for 45 years,” Dennis says proudly.

“My mathematics is wrong but I think he’s right,” says a giggling Joyce.

The Korineks moved to Florida when they were in their 50s, but still manage to fly to Lincoln for every single home football game.

Joyce’s son, who also attended and played football at Nebraska, went on to become an airline pilot for Southwest Airlines.

“We get complimentary parent tickets now, from Tampa to Omaha. It’s worth it,” Joyce says. “Thanks Southwest,” adds Dennis.

At the ripe age of 86 and 87, Joyce and Dennis mostly watch the home games from the Alumni N Club, where they also volunteer to clean up and wrangle those who get too rowdy.

Their kids and grandkids now get the chance to enjoy their historic seats, still placed precisely on the 50-yard line.

Even though the team hasn’t had the best results in recent years, the Korineks say they will always stay true to the scarlet and cream.

“I swear a lot you know, about this, but you know what, oh well. Tomorrow is another day and it’s going to get better,” Dennis says. “When your heart is somewhere, you don’t give up on them. Absolutely never.”

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.