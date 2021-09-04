Family of fallen Omaha Marine give updates on homecoming and funeral ceremony

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The family of Cpl. Daegan Page gave details on when he will be coming back to Omaha and a date of the funeral on Friday.

The family was notified that Cpl. Page will be in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 10. They don’t have an estimated arrival time at the moment.

According to the release by the family, the funeral is planned to be on Friday, Sept. 17 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Millard at 10 a.m. They continue to say the burial will be at the Omaha National Ceremony after the funeral.

Further in the release, the family says there are plans to have open another building for more people who want to attend. Mayor Stothert also has plans to welcoming the Marine back home.

The family also shared information on how to donate in his honor:

Make a donation through Venmo to the “CplDaeganPageFund”

Make a donation in person or by mail to the Omaha Police Federal Credit Union, 3003 S. 82nd Ave., Omaha NE 68124. The family advised letting the teller know you want to donate to the Cpl. Daegan Page Fund or include that information in a short note accompanying the donation by mail.

Make a donation via the family’s tribute website: daeganpage.org

A GoFundMe account hasn’t been set up by the family and they say there are no plans on doing so.

