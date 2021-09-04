9/11 anniversary at memorial park

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attack is next weekend. Nearly 3,000 dead and thousands of others wounded.

It’s something Americans should never forget.

“What a crew. This is really an efficient operation.”

One by one, they form into a link that will last forever. Small American flags, planted in rows at Omaha’s Memorial Park Friday afternoon.

“They represent somebody so the cool thing about the flags is there’s a name and some personal information about each person that passed away that day,” said Dan Esch.

Volunteers from the Rotary Club of Omaha and some young faces worked to assemble a giant visual reminder of that day 20 years ago.

Some of these volunteers, far too young to comprehend how that day changed America. Lynn Castrianno knows, she lost her brother that day.

“It doesn’t seem possible that it’s been 20 years. But it has been and now we have people that are under the age of 30 and they don’t remember. I have a son who is 26 and my daughter is 20 and the only reason they know this is because they’ve had to live this,” said Castrianno.

“You look at the flags and look at the names and then look at the ages and you start to see how young people were. And you also start to recognize that there were families. In Nebraska, even though the attack didn’t happen here it impacted us here.”

2,977 flags representing the same number of families impacted by a day that we should all remember.

