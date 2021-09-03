Advertisement

Trash pickup delayed in Omaha, Council Bluffs next week due to Labor Day holiday

(PHOTO: @WastelineOmaha on Twitter)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Local officials are reminding residents that there will be no trash services on Monday due to the Labor Day holiday.

Omaha Public Works said collection of garbage, yard waste, and recyclable items will be delayed by a day next week — with trash still needing to be set out by 6 a.m. the following day — because of the Monday holiday. Collections are expected to return to their normal schedule on Monday, Sept. 13.

Omaha residents with questions were asked to call the solid-waste information line at 402-444-5238.

Council Bluffs is operating in a similar fashion — a day behind — noting that trash and yard waste may be collected in the same truck next week because of staffing shortages and for the sake of efficiency.

“Please continue to separate yard waste from trash; mixed collection is a temporary measure for the week of Labor Day,” the Council Bluffs release states.

The City of Bellevue also observes the Labor Day holiday for trash collection, and trash pick there will be delayed by a day next week as well.

