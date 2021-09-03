SeptemberFest makes a comeback after COVID pause

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a one-year COVID pause, SeptemberFest is back in Omaha.

Vendors are busy setting up the midday north of the CHI Health Center. People from all over will be here over the weekend.

“This has been going on since 1977 and it’s one of the largest intercity festivals in a five-state region,” said Terry Moore.

This party is setting up to be Omaha’s salute to labor. Union officials say organized labor in Omaha is doing well.

Danny Begley is with the Omaha Federation of Labor.

“It’s an exciting time to be in the labor movement, especially in Omaha with all kinds of construction projects going on,” said Begley.

Local union leaders say there is a lot of work in the city for organized labor.

“Not only are we doing the new construction new projects as they’re coming out of the ground but about 37% of our local union is HVAC service, refrigeration that kind of stuff also we’re a very diversified trade and we’re growing,” said Brad Bird, Steamfitters and Plumbers Local Union 464.

“It’s great to be appreciated we just like I said, just did our jobs.”

Robert Kimball owns Wohlner’s Neighborhood Grocery. Grocery stores were deemed essential during the early days of the pandemic.

“It was a little scary sometimes, the vaccination was not available at that time and we did everything in our power to keep sanitizer, all of the customers’ contacts, we masked up. It felt good to give back to the community. Where we could to make sure that we did not deviate from our hours of operations,” said Kimball.

Our frontline workers who are battling COVID, now are involved in another fight. Extreme weather.

“Utility workers, police officers, firefighters, we have my company, OPPD. We sent 12 linemen and mechanics down to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to work during the holiday weekend.”

Organizers are hoping this celebration is a way to say thank you to all the workers who are helping us to get through a challenging time. September Fest starts Friday and runs through Monday, Sept. 6.

The big Labor Day Parade will run through downtown Omaha on Monday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.