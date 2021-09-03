Advertisement

SeptemberFest makes a comeback after COVID pause

By John Chapman
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a one-year COVID pause, SeptemberFest is back in Omaha.

Vendors are busy setting up the midday north of the CHI Health Center. People from all over will be here over the weekend.

“This has been going on since 1977 and it’s one of the largest intercity festivals in a five-state region,” said Terry Moore.

This party is setting up to be Omaha’s salute to labor. Union officials say organized labor in Omaha is doing well.

Danny Begley is with the Omaha Federation of Labor.

“It’s an exciting time to be in the labor movement, especially in Omaha with all kinds of construction projects going on,” said Begley.

Local union leaders say there is a lot of work in the city for organized labor.

“Not only are we doing the new construction new projects as they’re coming out of the ground but about 37% of our local union is HVAC service, refrigeration that kind of stuff also we’re a very diversified trade and we’re growing,” said Brad Bird, Steamfitters and Plumbers Local Union 464.

“It’s great to be appreciated we just like I said, just did our jobs.”

Robert Kimball owns Wohlner’s Neighborhood Grocery. Grocery stores were deemed essential during the early days of the pandemic.

“It was a little scary sometimes, the vaccination was not available at that time and we did everything in our power to keep sanitizer, all of the customers’ contacts, we masked up. It felt good to give back to the community. Where we could to make sure that we did not deviate from our hours of operations,” said Kimball.

Our frontline workers who are battling COVID, now are involved in another fight. Extreme weather.

“Utility workers, police officers, firefighters, we have my company, OPPD. We sent 12 linemen and mechanics down to Baton Rouge, Louisiana to work during the holiday weekend.”

OPPD crew heading to Lousiana in aftermath of Hurricane Ida

Organizers are hoping this celebration is a way to say thank you to all the workers who are helping us to get through a challenging time. September Fest starts Friday and runs through Monday, Sept. 6.

The big Labor Day Parade will run through downtown Omaha on Monday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha officials cite neighborhood for trash container violations
Medical professionals warn Nebraska hospitals are on the brink
Get an update on COVID-19 cases, testing, and vaccinations below; plus find helpful links for...
Thursday Sept. 2 COVID-19 update: Douglas County reports 2 deaths, 8 pediatric hospitalizations
Omaha Police investigating sexual assault reported at Central High
Nebraska running back Markese Stepp backs into the end zone for a touchdown against Illinois in...
Nugent: Fordham presents the unknown for the Huskers

Latest News

Nebraska Board of Education tables sex education talks
COVID update: Sept. 3, 2021 - 5 pm
COVID update: Sept. 3, 2021 - 5 pm
Jail renovations free up space for inmates - 5 pm
Jail renovations free up space for inmates - 5 pm
SeptemberFest returns - 5 pm
SeptemberFest returns - 5 pm
Sex education standard proposal dropped - 5 pm
Sex education standard proposal dropped - 5 pm