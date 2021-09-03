Advertisement

Sarpy County invests in oversight, adding body cameras, investigations team

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - More eyes will be watching traffic stops in Sarpy County.

The Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced that it is getting 42 body cameras. They will be worn by deputies assigned to the road patrols.

SCSO said the cameras will be useful for gathering evidence, investigating complaints, and much more.

As part of the project, current cruiser cameras will also be updated so the cruiser cams and body cams can work together on the same system.

Body cameras will be handed out over the next couple of weeks as deputies receive training.

And there will be more oversight in violent police interactions within the county, too.

In a joint statement Thursday, law enforcement announced a new force investigation team created through a collaboration with Bellevue, La Vista, and Papillion police departments, the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, and the county attorney’s office.

It’s a specialized investigative team that will focus primarily on officer-involved use-of-force incidents that typically result in serious bodily injury or death. Members of each agency will part of the team, but team members will not take part in investigations of their own department.

