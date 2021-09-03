Rusty’s First Alert Forecast - Showers move out early, clouds will be tough to get rid of though

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Showers are moving out very early this morning but the clouds will be much tougher to get rid of. Cooler air is settling in behind the rain leaving us with a rather damp day with highs in the mid 70s.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

Dew points in the 60s will leave a muggy feel in the air even though we’ll be much cooler. There won’t be much of a northwest breeze today but it could gust to near 15 mph at times.

Dew Point Forecast (WOWT)

Not much to worry about over the Labor Day holiday weekend. A little cooler on Saturday for the Husker game in Lincoln then we’ll warm up more by Monday round out the weekend with a good day for a trip to the lake or pool.

Husker Forecast (WOWT)

Labor Day Weekend (WOWT)

