NE-TF1 wraps Louisiana mission, on stand-by for East Coast deployment

(WOWT) - Nebraska Task Force 1 completed its mission in Louisiana on Thursday, helping the severely flooded and damaged state recover from Hurricane Ida.

Chief Brad Thavenet told 6 News on Thursday morning that the state no longer needs their help, but in the five days the task force was there, the recovery efforts were nonstop.

“I do know that they came across a couple elderly folks yesterday that they evacuated that had no means of communication due to cell service being down, electricity being out, and had no way to evacuated themselves,” he said.

The team has been busy, but that’s their preference — to stay helpful.

“Everybody has been in good spirits. They wanted to continue to help and kind of bummed that they finished theirs out. You find self-satisfaction in knowing that you’re making a difference in those folks lives at their worst times that they’ve ever experienced.”

But the task force may not be coming home to Nebraska right away. The team was in a holding pattern Thursday, waiting to find out whether they would be deployed to parts of the East Coast that were battered as the storm made its way north.

Overnight, New York, New Jersey, and parts of Pennsylvania were hit with severe flash-flooding, tornadoes, and power outages. More than 45 were killed, and a state of emergency was issued for the area.

Thavenet said NE-TF1 members have been getting themselves mentally prepared and ready to respond if they’re needed. They had been prepared to stay in Louisiana for two weeks, if necessary.

“They’re trying to gather as much intel through media outlets, social media, whatever they have access to in case they get out that direction,” he said. “They’re already starting to form a game plan or get their head around whatever environment they go to next.”

NE-TF1 Louisiana timeline

NE-TF1 spent Tuesday helping the people of St Charles Parish Louisiana. The team continues to perform secondary searches assisting local authorities & agencies. Communication & electricity are still down so NE-TF1 can become a lifeline to out of the area. pic.twitter.com/0C5t34AEST — NE-TF1 (@NE_TF1) September 1, 2021

NE-TF1 continues to operate in southern Louisiana doing search’s door to door and and assisting in evacuations. Destruction and debris along with water is hampering access to some areas . @IAFFLocal644 @IAFFLocal647 @LNKFireRescue @OmahaFireDept @OmahaFire385 @papiofire pic.twitter.com/de4kbKWGj6 — NE-TF1 (@NE_TF1) August 31, 2021

NE-TF1 is being repositioned in southern Louisiana after Hurricane Ida made landfall yesterday. All members are in great health and eager to begin assisting those impacted. @LNKFireRescue @OmahaFireDept @IAFFLocal644 @OmahaFire385 @IAFFLocal647 @papiofire pic.twitter.com/zvhYG5MREy — NE-TF1 (@NE_TF1) August 30, 2021

NE-TF1 continues to prepare gear & equipment in preparation for Ida’s landfall. Task force engineers and Safety Officers have evaluated their housing structure and determined it is safe for all members to wait out the storm prior to operations. @LNKFireRescue @OmahaFireDept pic.twitter.com/S7zq8iYGUi — NE-TF1 (@NE_TF1) August 29, 2021

