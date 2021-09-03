Nebraska Board of Education tables sex education talks

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska’s Board of Education has decided to table talks on the controversial proposed health education standards.

For months—parents and students have been fighting over how to teach sexual education. Hundreds of people at today’s meeting lined up one, by one, by one to tell the board they are disappointed the talks on sex education have been tabled.

Some fear waiting could have a severe mental impact on thousands of students. Fearing LGBTQIA+ students and girls could be left behind.

“It’s already impacting students across the state. It’s always been impacting students across the state and postponing the health standards is a step backward and we should be moving forwards,” said Melanie Coronado.

Others believe only parents should be able to have these types of conversations with their children. They fear the board might restart the discussions in the winter, limiting who can make it to the meetings.

“You get icy roads or a blizzard and you get 10 people in here, they will jam version two or three through as a vote,” said Mark Bonkiewicz.

Some at today’s meeting got up and shared experiences of sexual assault with the board some saying they wish consent was taught in Nebraska’s schools. Others shared how the lack of sexual education has made a lasting impact on their lives.

“I think we always have higher hopes for the adults who are supposed to protect us and serve us and time and time again we are let down. So, it’s unfortunate,” said Michaela Atkins.

Some though are now calling on all members of the board to resign—others want to see it gone completely.

“I believe it’s time to say we don’t need a state board of education in Nebraska. Give the control back to the local school boards because that is the voice of the local communities,” said Amber Parker.

The board cited the pandemic as to why this isn’t the time to focus on the sex education standards. They can resume discussions at any time.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.