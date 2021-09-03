Advertisement

Veterans honor fallen Omaha Marine at Millard South football game

(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Brent Weber and Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday was a poignant night to remember America’s fallen at Millard South, just a week after 23-year-old Cpl. Daegan Page was killed serving his country in Afghanistan.

More than 35 veterans from America’s wars took the field prior to the football game against Elkhorn South to honor Cpl. Page and all who have been lost in the service of our country.

There was reading of the names who died last week in Kabul and a moment of silence.

Earlier this week, the family of Cpl. Page shared information about how to make donations in his honor:

  • Make a donation through Venmo to the “CplDaeganPageFund”
  • Make a donation in person or by mail to the Omaha Police Federal Credit Union, 3003 S. 82nd Ave., Omaha NE 68124. The family advised letting the teller know you want to donate to the Cpl. Daegan Page Fund or include that information in a short note accompanying the donation by mail.
  • Make a donation via the family’s tribute website: daeganpage.org

The family also noted that no GoFundMe account has been set up, and that they have no plans to do so.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

