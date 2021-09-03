Advertisement

Huskers will use Fordham game to get younger players more experience

By Rex Smith
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said Thursday the team plans to use the Fordham game to get younger players game experience. The game will mark the Huskers’ first non-conference opponent since September 14, 2019.

“We’ve got a lot of young guys that are on the cusp of being ready to play and giving us more help, and giving us more reps,” Frost said. We’re going to try and get a lot of guys in the game early and give guys an opportunity to make plays.”

Playing an FCS school could be just what Nebraska needs after a tough week zero loss to Illinois that featured some mistakes the team would like to avoid.

On the offensive line, Frost said Thursday he wants to see that unit to show consistency. The head coach said there were too many plays in the Illinois game where four out of five lineman hit their assignment, but one would miss.

“That hurt us. So, it’s got to be a little more consistent. I think playing together and having everybody healthy is going to help with that,” Frost said.

Nebraska and Fordham kick off on Saturday morning at 11 a.m. at Memorial Stadium. Join the 6 Sports team for a pregame chat on WOWT’s Facebook page at approx 10 a.m.

