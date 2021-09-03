High school football Week 2: Omaha Central visits Gretna in Class A matchup

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s Week Two of high school football. Here are the matchups on Friday Night Fever.

For more scores, check the Nebraska and Iowa scoreboards below.

Omaha Central VS Gretna

As Gretna quarterback Zane Flores field offers from various colleges, he looks to lead the Dragons against Missouri commit Deshawn Woods and the Omaha Central Eagles.

Lincoln East VS Papillion-La Vista South

The Spartans make the trip up I-80 to take on the Titans.

Kearney VS Omaha Burke

Kearney opened its season with a big win, but four-star Devon Jackson will look to lead Burke to a win over the Bearcats

Millard North VS Millard West

A cross-town matchup will lead to one of these two teams’ first wins of the season.

Bellevue West VS Bellevue East

Another cross-town matchup as the T-Birds powerhouse offense takes on the Chieftains.

Omaha North VS Westside

Westside will look to get off to a 2-0 start as they continue their Class A title defense.

Roncalli Catholic VS Elkhorn

A Class B matchup as Roncalli will look to avoid an 0-2 start against the 2020 state champions.

Waverly VS Skutt Catholic

Skutt dominated in its opening game and will look to continue its winning ways against Waverly.

Archbishop Bergan VS Grand Island Central Catholic

Archbishop Bergan will look to pick up a win on the road when they travel to Grand Island Central Catholic.

Carlisle VS Lewis Central

We cross the river into Iowa as Lewis Central looks to hold off Carlisle.

