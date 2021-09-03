David’s Evening Forecast - Clouds and drizzle this evening, warmer holiday weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rain and storms moved out of the area early this morning, but cloudy skies and cool conditions lingered behind. The low clouds and even some patchy drizzle keeping temperatures in the low 70s for much of the day. We will likely continue to see some patchy drizzle into the evening, with stubborn clouds sticking around. A few spots could see a few peeks of sun this evening, but clouds will thicken back up overnight with temperatures falling into the middle 60s by morning.

A few spotty showers are possible to start Saturday, mainly across far southern Nebraska into southern Iowa. Conditions likely stay dry in the Omaha metro, but skies will still be cloudy for the morning hours. Showers will move away by mid-morning, with clouds starting to thin out by lunchtime. Sunshine should finally return for the afternoon, with a bit of a warm-up as well. Temperatures should warm into the upper 70s for the metro. If you’re heading to the Husker game in Lincoln, expect a cool morning but a beautiful afternoon!

Husker Football Forecast (WOWT)

More sunshine and warmer weather takes hold for the rest of the Labor Day weekend, with highs climbing into the low 80s for Sunday, and mid to upper 80s on Monday. Summer is certainly not done with our area, though temperatures may drop just a bit for Tuesday and Wednesday next week, highs falling back into the upper 70s and low and 80s. By the end of the week, temperatures should push back up into the upper 80s for much of the area.

