Boys Town breaks ground on new high school

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A new high school is under construction at Boys Town on the site where the old high school, built in 1948, once stood.

The project’s start was made official Thursday at a ground-breaking ceremony Thursday morning celebrating the construction of the new education center on campus. Officials said the three-story 110,000-square-foot school will meet the challenges of today’s Boys Town students and help meet the needs of a new generation.

“This school will serve as our incubator for educational concepts that we will teach to over 500 schools a year, including many right here in Nebraska,” said Father Steven Boes, Boys Town’s national executive director.

Officials hope to have the new high school completed by 2023.

