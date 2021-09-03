Bellevue park closed due to July’s windstorm

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Problems from the windstorms that hit the Omaha-metro area last month are still lingering.

Aspen Park has a lot of activities for everyone. From frisbee golf, picnic tables and a pool, sand volleyball, and ball fields.

But there won’t be any activities allowed here in the near future. Bellevue’s Public Work Department closed the park until further notice.

Remnants of the July windstorm still dot the area but the big concern is damage to several old trees in the park. The park, located just south of Harrison near 53rd Street, has several large cottonwood trees.

The storm left dozen of large limbs scattered throughout the park. The other half of the tree leans perilously to the side.

Broken branches lodged high up in trees could fall at any moment and with the slightest breeze. It’s enough of a safety concern that city officials decided to close the park until it can be cleaned up and all potentially dangerous situations removed.

But, there’s one big problem, tree removal services across the area are booked up. The earliest the city can get a crew to come clean up this mess isn’t until Sept. 9.

Until then, park goers will need to find another place to stay.

The city hired Hughes Tree Services to do the clean-up because of the size of serval limbs. They hope to reopen the park as soon as possible.

