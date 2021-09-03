Athlete of the Week: Omaha Benson’s Chris Swillie

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Chris Swillie scored the lone touchdown in Omaha Benson’s 7-0 win over Bellevue East last Friday. Swillie also contributed on defense in a game that marked the end of a 26-game losing streak for the Bunnies.

Benson’s last win came in week one of the 2017 season. Swillie says the team will be “different” this year.

“That was our goal to win, and that’s our goal to win this weekend, too,” Swillie said.

Swillie scored early in the first quarter on Benson’s first offensive play of the season. After a turnover by the defense, Swillie ran it in from 15 yards out. Then, he and the defense had to hold Bellevue East off for almost an entire game.

“He had a fumble recovery, a couple nice hits. He just played an all-around good game,” head coach Terrence Mackey said.

Omaha Benson will look to start a winning streak on Friday against Omaha Northwest.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.