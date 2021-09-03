Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Omaha Benson’s Chris Swillie

By Rex Smith
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Chris Swillie scored the lone touchdown in Omaha Benson’s 7-0 win over Bellevue East last Friday. Swillie also contributed on defense in a game that marked the end of a 26-game losing streak for the Bunnies.

Benson’s last win came in week one of the 2017 season. Swillie says the team will be “different” this year.

“That was our goal to win, and that’s our goal to win this weekend, too,” Swillie said.

Swillie scored early in the first quarter on Benson’s first offensive play of the season. After a turnover by the defense, Swillie ran it in from 15 yards out. Then, he and the defense had to hold Bellevue East off for almost an entire game.

“He had a fumble recovery, a couple nice hits. He just played an all-around good game,” head coach Terrence Mackey said.

Omaha Benson will look to start a winning streak on Friday against Omaha Northwest.

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha Police investigating sexual assault reported at Central High
Home security camera may solve repeat car break-ins in Omaha neighborhood
Omaha officials cite neighborhood for trash container violations
Omaha Police are looking for help finding Tanae Day, 15, who was reported missing on Friday,...
Omaha Police ask for help finding missing girl
Nebraska bar owner questions compliance stings after cited for detaining minor trying to buy alcohol

Latest News

Omaha couple helps Afghans escape
Afghan students, families en route to Omaha thanks to help from local family
Fremont Police dispels rumors about new euthanasia drug
Fremont Police: Euthanasia drug will not be used on pets
Smoking materials spark fire at Omaha residence
Smoking materials blamed for fire at Omaha residence
CB levee repairs
Council Bluffs closing trails to repair levee damaged in 2019 flooding